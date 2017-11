Danny Brown is getting his own documentary, Danny Brown: Live At The Majestic, which will be available exclusively via Apple Music on 11/7. The film will be centered around a performance at Detroit’s Majestic Theatre, but will chart Brown’s rise over the last few years culminating in 2016’s Atrocity Exhibition. The movie was directed by Andrew Cohn. You can watch a trailer for it below.

