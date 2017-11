Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds guested on Jools Holland yesterday, and they brought along a very peculiar instrument. If you watch footage from the performance, you’ll notice that a musician is playing the scissors! It’s some real Nathan For You shit. The band debuted a new one from their forthcoming album, Who Built The Moon, called “She Taught Me How To Fly.” Watch the spirited scissor performance below.

Who Built The Moon is out 11/24 via Sour Mash.