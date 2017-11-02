Khruangbin – “Maria También” Video

On their 2015 debut The Universe Smiles Upon You, Khruangbin drew inspiration from ’60s and ’70s Thai soul and psych records, but on their upcoming sophomore LP Con Todo El Mondo, the Texas trio expand their smiling universe to include sounds drawn from Spain and the Middle East. Lead single “Maria También” is a deeply satisfying Eastern-influenced groove, and its accompany video features archival footage of Iranian women who were exiled or silenced following the revolution of 1979. Check it out below.

Con Todo El Mundo tracklist:

01 “Como Me Quieres”

02 “Lady And Man”

03 “Maria Tambien”

04 “August 10″

05 “Como Te Quiero”

06 “Shades Of Man”

07 “Evan Finds The Third Room”

08 “A Hymn”

09 “Rules”

10 “Friday Morning”

Con Todo El Mundo is out 1/26 via Dead Oceans.