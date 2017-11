The poetic, introspective Chicago rapper Mick Jenkins has been releasing one-off tracks on SoundCloud lately. His last was “A Layover” in August, and now he’s followed it up with “Vampire In Brooklyn,” a song named after the 1995 Eddie Murphy/Wes Craven movie. It’s a twinkling, murmuring track with some quietly athletic rapping and a beat from producer GreenSLLIME. Check it out below, via 2DopeBoyz.

Jenkins’ last album was 2016’s The Healing Component.