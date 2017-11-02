Pixies & Weezer Announce Co-Headlining Tour

Pixies and Weezer have announced a co-headlining North American tour for the summer of 2018. The seven-week string of dates kicks off 6/23 in Tampa, FL, and continues through 8/12. The Wombats will open. Tickets go on sale 11/10 at 10AM PST. Check out the dates below.

Pixies x Weezer tour dates:

06/23 Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

06/26 New Orleans, LA @ Bold Sphere Music at Champions Square

06/27 Dallas, TX @ Starplex Pavilion

06/29 Houston, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

06/30 Austin, TX @ Austin360 Amphitheater

07/06 Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

07/07 Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

07/08 Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

07/10 Burgettstown, PA @ KeyBank Pavilion

07/11 Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center

07/13 Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

07/14 Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

07/15 Syracuse, NY @ Lakeview Amphitheatre

07/17 Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

07/18 Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

07/20 Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

07/21 Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion

07/22 Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

07/24 Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

07/25 Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

07/27 Atlanta, GA @ Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood

07/28 Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater

07/29 Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP

07/31 Greenwood Village, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

08/01 West Valley City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre

08/04 Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre

08/07 Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

08/11 Chula Vista, CA @ Mattress Firm Amphitheatre

08/12 Phoenix, AZ @ AK-Chin Pavilion