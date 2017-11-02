Pixies & Weezer Announce Co-Headlining Tour

Pixies and Weezer have announced a co-headlining North American tour for the summer of 2018. The seven-week string of dates kicks off 6/23 in Tampa, FL, and continues through 8/12. The Wombats will open. Tickets go on sale 11/10 at 10AM PST. Check out the dates below.
Pixies x Weezer tour dates:
06/23 Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
06/26 New Orleans, LA @ Bold Sphere Music at Champions Square
06/27 Dallas, TX @ Starplex Pavilion
06/29 Houston, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
06/30 Austin, TX @ Austin360 Amphitheater
07/06 Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
07/07 Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
07/08 Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
07/10 Burgettstown, PA @ KeyBank Pavilion
07/11 Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center
07/13 Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre
07/14 Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
07/15 Syracuse, NY @ Lakeview Amphitheatre
07/17 Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center
07/18 Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
07/20 Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center
07/21 Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion
07/22 Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
07/24 Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
07/25 Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
07/27 Atlanta, GA @ Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood
07/28 Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater
07/29 Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP
07/31 Greenwood Village, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre
08/01 West Valley City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre
08/04 Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre
08/07 Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
08/11 Chula Vista, CA @ Mattress Firm Amphitheatre
08/12 Phoenix, AZ @ AK-Chin Pavilion