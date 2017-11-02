Stella Donnelly – “Boys Will Be Boys” Video

Australian singer-songwriter Stella Donnelly broadens the light shed on sexual assault in the entertainment industry by illustrating young female victims in her new video for “Boys Will Be Boys.” The song is among three other tracks on her recently released EP, Thrush Metal. Donnelly grapples with victim-blaming and society’s casual approach to dealing with sexual assault with lyrics like “Why was she all alone / Wearing her shirt that low? / They said, ‘Boys will be boys’ / Deaf to the word no.” The George Foster-directed video provides an equally powerful visual; intimate shots of four women in their bedrooms convey the weight of their trauma as they carry on with daily routines. Donnelly expands on the song and video in the YouTube description:

Boys Will Be Boys is my attempt at making sense of society’s tendency to blame the victims of sexual assault and rape and make excuses for the perpetrators. It was also my way of dealing with certain events that were occurring in my life at the time. The video itself was intended to express the burden of victim blaming and sexual assault on the victims themselves as the mundane aspects of life go on. A song is just a song but at the very least I hope it will open up difficult yet important conversations between family members, friends, government bodies, organisations and most importantly, boys and men.

Thrush Metal is out now via Healthy Tapes.