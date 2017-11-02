Don Q – “Lil Bitch” (Prod. Girl Talk) Video

A few years ago, Pittsburgh mash-up king Girl Talk recorded Broken Ankles, a mixtape collaboration with the veteran Philly rapper Freeway. And now Girl Talk has moved onto making more beats. He’s the producer responsible for “Lil Bitch,” a new track from the young throwback Bronx rap hardass Don Q. (I wrote a whole column about Don Q earlier this year.) Just listening to the song, you’d have no idea that Girl Talk was responsible for that beat, a fairly generic mixtape-rap instrumental. But it’s a good song. In the video, Don Q counts money in his house and hangs out with his pet monkey. Watch it below.

Download Don Q’s Corner Stories mixtape at DatPiff.