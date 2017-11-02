Sufjan Stevens – “Mystery Of Love” & “Visions Of Gideon”

Sufjan Stevens contributed three songs to the soundtrack of Call Me By Your Name, a queer romance film directed by Luca Guadagnino that comes out in a few weeks. (It’s been released in the UK already.) The soundtrack for the movie is out a little earlier, and it features all of Stevens contributions, which include two fresh original songs, “Mystery Of Love” and “Visions Of Gideon,” and a Doveman remix of Age Of Adz’s “Futile Devices.” You can hear all three tracks below.

You can stream the full album here. Call Me By Your Name is in theaters 11/24 in the US.