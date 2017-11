Baltimore hardcore shit-stompers Turnstile have made the leap from the DIY underground to Roadrunner Records, and now they’ve followed up last year’s Move Thru Me EP with a new single called “Real Thing.” The song is both tough and melodic, and it’s got a serious crunch working for it. In the video, we see the members of the band as leaders of some kind of psychedelic cult. Mortis Studio directed the video, and you can watch it below.

Turnstile’s Roadrunner debut is coming sometime next year.