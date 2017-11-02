DJ Premier – “Our Streets” (Feat. A$AP Ferg)

DJ Premier and A$AP Ferg have teamed up for “Our Streets,” the first single to be released on former Gang Starr manager’s Patrick Moxey’s’s newly relaunched Payday Records. “With Ferg, or anybody I work with, they already know my history so they know that I come from the 90s era,” DJ Premier said in a statement. “Ferg just automatically said ‘Don’t do what I’ve been doing on my albums — I want you to do a Preemo style and let me show I can rap to that,’ so I was like ‘let’s do it.’ Everybody was happy off jump — no suggestions, no ‘I think we should go this direction’ — it was an automatic in, out, done, in one day.” Listen to that old-school boom-bap below.