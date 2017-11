Bikini Kill had a little surprise reunion last night, performing together for the first time since 1997 at a book party for Jenn Pelly’s new 33 1/3 installment on the Raincoats’ self-titled 1979 album. Kathleen Hanna, Tobi Vail, and Kathi Wilcox took the stage at the Kitchen in NYC to play one song, “For Tammy Rae,” and you can watch a brief clip below.

Last night at The Kitchen A post shared by Jenn Pelly (@jennpelly) on Nov 5, 2017 at 6:53am PST