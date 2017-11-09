Sad Baxter – “Baby”

I love Nashville duo Sad Baxter’s band bio: “Heavy pop sludge featuring idiots Deezy and Alex. Let’s git sad.” And, like NPR’s Ann Powers, I love their new song “Baby.” Its closest parallels are Weezer or Best Coast at their most retro-rock classicist, except when Deezy Violet kicks into high gear she brings a guttural fire that’s more like Kurt Cobain or Charly Bliss’ Eva Hendricks. Violet intones with increasing intensity a tune so catchy you can practically see a little dot bopping along to the lyrics on a screen, culminating in this fine couplet: “I don’t wanna think about anything all too hard/ I just wanna go and lay in my baby’s arms.” Listen below.

<a href="http://sadbaxter.bandcamp.com/album/7-inch" target="_blank">7-inch by Sad Baxter</a>

Upcoming Sad Baxter tour dates:

11/13 – The Sly Grog @ Asheville, NC

11/14 – Creep Records @ Philadelphia, PA

11/15 – Alphaville @ Brooklyn, NY

11/16 – Maple Lanes @ Cleveland, OH

11/17 – The A Frame @ Bowling Green, KY

11/18 – Little Harpeth Brewing @ Nashville, TN (release show)

12/16 – Mercy Lounge @ Nashville, TN (opening for Bully)

Sad Baxter’s self-titled 7″ is out 11/17 on Cold Lunch Recordings. Pre-order it here. If you want to catch up on their older work, here’s 2016 album Weirdy in its entirety: