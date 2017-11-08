Drake Says He Wants To Spend $160,000 On A Harry Potter Book

Our colleagues at The Hollywood Reporter recently ran a big cover-story profile on Drake, focusing on the rap star’s transition into producing films and TV shows. The big news from the profile is that Drake is reviving Top Boy, a British gangster drama that ended its two-season run in 2013. A third season of Top Boy, which stars the grime artist Kano, is coming to Netflix in 2019, and Drake is an executive producer.

Drake is also helping produce The Carter Effect about the veteran basketball star Vince Carter, and he’s got deals with A24 (for TV and film), Anonymous Content (for an as-yet-unrevealed TV series), and possibly Apple. It’s also worth noting that Drake refused to work with Harvey Weinstein even before all the sexual assault allegations about Weinstein came out. Apparently, Weinstein had wanted Drake to star in a movie called The Heist, but Drake refused. Drake’s business partner Adel “Future” Nur says, “I vetted him with five people and got bad feedback about working with him.”

But for those of us who enjoy Drake doing goofy shit, the unquestioned highlight of the profile isn’t any of the business stuff. It’s the part about how Drake really wants to $160,000 for a first edition of Harry Potter And The Sorcerer’s Stone. Here’s that part:

For the past four years, he has been chasing a first edition of Harry Potter And The Sorcerer’s Stone, and it’s finally on the market for $160,000. “Yeah, I read them all,” he says of J.K. Rowling’s series, two tiny diamonds glinting from his front teeth as he breaks into a wide smile. I tell him I’m reading the series to my kids, and he immediately peppers me with questions, “What book are you on?” “Goblet Of Fire,” I respond. “What part?” Then, as if to talk himself into the purchase, he says: “I should get it. My birthday’s coming up. Maybe I’ll buy it for myself as a treat.”

You can read the whole profile here. (Another good part: Drake’s apartment includes a neon art piece that says “Less Drake, More Tupac.”) Drake celebrated his 31st birthday a couple of weeks ago, and for some reason, I really hope he bought that fucking book.