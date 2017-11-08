NADINE – “Ultra Pink”

Back in 2015, Phantom Posse’s Nadia Hulett released a great and super-overlooked EP, I’m Your Protector Now. She’s teamed up with Ava Luna’s Julian Fader and Carlos Hernandez for a new project called NADINE, and they’ll be releasing a debut album, Oh My, early next year. Lead single “Ultra Pink” starts off with some chintzy instrumentation before giving way to Hulett’s smooth vocals, which become wrapped up in a warm and flowery groove. “Don’t tell me that I’m some kind of woman/ Don’t tell me that I’m…” Hulett trails off. For a song that’s about defying definition, “Ultra Pink” certainly goes through a ton of different forms in its three minutes. Listen to it below.

Tracklist:

01 “Nook”

02 “Ultra Pink”

03 “Plinth”

04 “Not My Kinda Movie”

05 “New Step”

06 “That Neon Sign”

07 “Pews”

08 “Contigo”

09 “Little Self In The Garden”

10 “Can’t Be Helped”

11 “Peace In The Valley”

Oh My is out 1/26 via Father/Daughter Records.