Kal Marks – “Adventure”

Boston trio Kal Marks are following up 2016’s Life Is Alright, Everybody Dies with a new album called Universal Care early next year. The shift in sentiment from those titles hints at the worldview development the band has undergone in the time between albums, and new single “Adventure” is just as blistering as anything Kal Marks has done, but it’s also contemplative and painfully hopeful. “Still, I’d want to see you tonight/ And I can’t promise you an answer/ All I know is it’s worth the adventure,” Carl Shane sings in his distinctive yowl, and as the band gradually build the framework for the song’s thrashing conclusion, you can’t help but be swept up in their disorientation too. Listen below.

Tracklist:

01 “Fuck That Guy”

02 “Universal Care”

03 “Loosed”

04 “Springtime In January”

05 “Ode”

06 “All Error Is”

07 “Grand Mal”

08 “The Afterlife”

09 “A Place Amongst All The Angry Hordes”

10 “Adventure”

11 “Reprise”

12 “Today I Walked Down To The Tree, Read A Book, And When I Was Done I Went Back Inside”

Tour dates:

11/08 Arcata, CA @ The Outerspace

11/09 Portland, OR @ 526 Club

11/10 Seattle, WA @ Black Lodge

11/11 Olympia, WA @ La Voyeur

11/13 Eugene, OR @ House

11/14 Oakland, CA @ The Feral

11/15 Fullerton, CA @ Programme

11/18 Boston, MA @ O’Brien’s w/ Rick Rude, Big Mess & Fucko

12/06 Providence, RI @ AS220 w/ Hallelujah The Hills, Twin Foxes & Coaches (Noise For Toys Benefit)

Universal Care is out 2/23 via Exploding In Sound. Pre-order it here.