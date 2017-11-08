Lil Pump’s “Gucci Gang” Is The Shortest Top-10 Hit In 42 Years

Lil Pump makes a big jump, with a song that’s not big on run time.

The rapper surges to his first top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 (dated 11/18) with his debut entry, “Gucci Gang.” The track bounds from #14 to #7 following the first full week of tracking for its official video.

According to Paul Haney of Record Research (which has released more than 150 chart reference books by its founder, historian Joel Whitburn), “Gucci Gang,” at just 2:04 in length, is the shortest title to hit the Hot 100’s top 10 in 42 years, since Dickie Goodman’s “Mr. Jaws” reached #4 on Oct. 11, 1975. That novelty song, which capitalized on the success of the blockbuster film Jaws, is one second shorter, at 2:03 in length, than “Gucci Gang.”

Haney points out that a whopping 57 Hot 100 top 10s clocked in under two minutes each from 1958 (the chart’s first year) through 1967, but that since 1968, only two have been as short as “Gucci Gang”: “Mr. Jaws” and another nautically-minded song, “Hawaii Five-O” by the Ventures, which hit #4 in 1969 and runs just 1:50 in length (aka, one five-o).

Haney adds an honorable mention: The initial viral recording of “Juju On That Beat (TZ Anthem)” by Zay Hilfigerrr and Zayion McCall, which hit #5 in December 2016, ran 2:02; however, the version officially released by Atlantic Records that rose to its chart peak times out at 2:23.

Also this decade, “Cups (Pitch Perfect’s When I’m Gone)” by Anna Kendrick hit #6 in 2013. It times out one second longer than “Gucci Gang,” at 2:05.

As for the shortest top 10 in the Hot 100’s entire history? “Let’s Get Together” by Hayley Mills. The #8 hit from 1961 is a mere 1:28 in length. (While minimal in run time, the song ironically doubles up its artist billing, which is technically “Hayley Mills and Hayley Mills.” The song was released from the Disney film The Parent Trap, starring Mills in the dual role of twins. Lindsay Lohan reprised the portrayal in the movie’s 1998 remake, marking her film debut.)

And, the longest Hot 100 top 10 by run time? Guns N’ Roses’ “November Rain.” The rock opus, which hit #3 in 1992, runs 8:55-long.

As Haney likes to say about this research, “That’s the long and short of it!”

This article was originally published on Billboard.