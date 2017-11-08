Michael Rault – “Sleep With Me” Video

We haven’t heard from Montréal retro pop-rocker Michael Rault since 2015’s Living Daylight, but he’ll be back next year with a new LP for Daptone’s rock imprint Wick Records. No details about the new LP have emerged yet except that it includes a lovely and well-crafted bit of Beatles worship called “Sleep With Me.” It’s not a come-on; rather, Rault explains, “I wrote this song about dreams and sleeping, and escaping the realities of day-to-day life.” Hear it below in a music video by Laura-Lynn Petrick.