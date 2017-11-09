Neil Young & DRAM Made A Song Together For The New Will Smith Movie

Way back in February of 2016, the raspy and euphoric Virginia R&B singer DRAM teased a collaboration with Neil Young, of all possible people, on Twitter. This did not seem like a thing that could exist. But a few months later, video of DRAM and Young recording together at Rick Rubin’s Shangri-La compound, on an old and converted Bob Dylan tour bus, hit the internet. But we still didn’t get to hear whatever they came up with. But before too long, we’ll get to hear what happens when those two extremely disparate talents get together.

Next month, Netflix will release Bright, a new Will Smith movie from Suicide Squad director David Ayer. The whole idea is that it’s a cop movie set in a world where orcs and elves live alongside humans — Ayers’ End Of Watch in Middle Earth basically. It looks good! Its soundtrack frankly looks terrible, though. As Complex reports, the movie’s soundtrack is full of randomized collaborations. Ty Dolla $ign, Future, and Kiiara! Migos and Marshmello! YG, Meek Mill, and Snoop Dogg! A$AP Rocky and Tom Morello! Lil Uzi Vert and Steve Aoki! But near the end of that album, that DRAM/Neil Young collab shows up. It’s called “Campfire.” I can’t wait.

The Bright soundtrack is out 12/13 on Atlantic.