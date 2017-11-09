Watch Céline Dion Sing “My Heart Will Go On” With Steve Aoki

The EDM DJ and producer Steve Aoki is mostly known for riotous dance parties where he throws cake everywhere and where people sometimes get badly injured. But for the past few years, he’s been working an edit of Célion Dion’s universe-conquering 1997 ballad “My Heart Will Go On” into his DJ sets. And earlier this week, as Billboard reports, Aoki and Dion did the song together at a Las Vegas nightclub earlier this week.

On Tuesday night, Aoki was one of the performers at a fundraiser at Omnia, the nightclub inside Caesar’s Palace, that raised money for the victims of the recent Las Vegas massacre. (Also on the bill that night: Cash Cash, Kaskade, Lil Jon, Tiësto.) During Aoki’s set, Dion came out in a sparkly dress to stand on the DJ table and sing (or, more likely, lip-sync) the song while people went nuts. Her dancing, once the beat finally kicks in, is weirdly glorious. Here’s a fan-made video:

And here’s Aoki’s video about meeting Dion for the first time: