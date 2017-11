Once a king of New York rap, Cam’ron has only been intermittently active in recent years, and his profile is nowhere near where it once was. But Cam remains a very good rapper, and today, he shared his new mixtape The Program. The new tape features production from old collaborators Just Blaze and AarabMuzik, as well as a guest appearance from Bronx rapper Don Q. And right now, you can stream the whole thing below, via Complex.

Download The Program for free at DatPiff.