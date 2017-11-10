Today Is “Morrissey Day” In Los Angeles

Tonight — at least if it doesn’t get too cold — Morrissey will begin a two-night stand at the Hollywood Bowl, the historic Los Angeles venue. Billy Idol will open. And for the first time ever, the venue will go vegetarian, in accordance with Morrissey’s wishes. And now, just to make these big-deal shows even bigger, the Los Angeles City Council has declared today to be “Morrissey Day” in the city.

Coucilwoman Monica Rodriguez introduced the measure earlier this week, which will include an official commemorative certificate presentation at tonight’s Hollywood Bowl show. In a statement, Rodriguez says, “Morrissey Day honors the man who put the ‘M’ in Moz Angeles, an icon whose music continues to touch and uplift countless people across the globe. Morrissey uses his voice to raise awareness for many social issues while ‘in his own strange way,’ always staying true to his fans.”

Meanwhile, LA mayor Eric Garcetti says, “Los Angeles embraces individuality, compassion, and creativity, and Morrissey expresses those values in a way that moves Angelenos of all ages. Morrissey Day celebrates an artist whose music has captivated and inspired generations of people who may not always fit in — because they were born to stand out.”