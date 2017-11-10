The Staves & yMusic – “The Way Is Read”

Last week, the Staves and yMusic announced that they were releasing a collaborative album called The Way Is Read, which stemmed from their team-up for last year’s Eaux Claires festival. They shared “Trouble On My Mind” at the time, and today they’ve returned with the album’s title track. “The Way Is Read” is a gorgeously tense and swirling composition, with the Staves’ lilting voices providing contrast to the ensemble’s discordant rhythm. Check it out below.

The Way Is Read is out 11/24 (digital) and 12/1 (physical) via Nonesuch.