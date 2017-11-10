Former Faith No More Frontman Chuck Mosley Has Died

Chuck Mosley, the former Faith No More frontman, has died. According to a statement from his publicist, Mosley died of addiction-related reasons after a long period of sobriety. Mosley was 57.

Mosley grew up in Los Angeles, and he joined his first band the Animated, which also featured future Faith No More bassist Billy Gould, in 1979. Faith No More went through a series of singers (including, briefly, Courtney Love) before Mosley joined the band in 1983. He sang on their first two albums, 1985’s We Care A Lot and 1987’s Introduce Yourself. With those two albums, the band helped establish the sound of California funk-metal, blending the irreverence of early hardcore with the crunchy chops of thrash and the sort of jokey cadences that at least hinted at a familiarity with early rap.

Faith No More fired Mosley in 1988; Mike Patton, who would remain with the band until their breakup and then again with their reunited lineup, would replace him. Mosley sued Faith No More after his firing, claiming a partnership stake in the band, and they settled out of court. After that, Mosley spent a couple of years singing for a later version of the legendary hardcore band Bad Brains. He also formed the funk-metal band Cement and released a couple of albums in the mid-’90s. Over the years, he released a few solo albums, and he reunited with Faith No More for a few shows last year. Below, watch a couple of Faith No More videos from the time when Mosley was in the band.

UPDATE: Faith No More have shared a statement…