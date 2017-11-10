Animal Collective, Sky Ferreira, & More Joining John Cale For Velvet Underground & Nico Shows

Earlier this year, John Cale announced a series of retrospective shows to celebrate The Velvet Underground & Nico’s 50th anniversary. Those shows take place next week at the Brooklyn Academy Of Music as part of their Next Wave Festival, and Cale has just announced the special guests that will be joining him on the three-night run. As Pitchfork reports, artists that will perform include Animal Collective, Sky Ferreira, MGMT, TV On The Radio’s Tune Adebimpe, Kurt Vile, Thee Oh Sees, Connan Mockassin, and Caroline Polachek.

The shows will take place on 11/16 and 11/17, where he’ll perform The Velvet Underground & Nico in full, and on 11/18, which is being billed as “John Cale’s 75th Birthday Celebration: A Live Audio-Spectrum from Dissonance to Deconstruction.” More information is available here.