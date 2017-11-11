Stream Eluvium Shuffle Drones

Portland’s Matthew Cooper, who releases beautiful washes of ambient music under the name Eluvium, has shared Shuffle Drones, a new album of drone pieces made to be played on shuffle and repeat. “Simply put, the suggested manner of listening to this work is to isolate the collection and to randomize the play pattern on infinite repeat — thus creating a shuffling drone orchestration,” he explains in a statement. “The intent is to create a body of work specifically designed for and in disruption of modern listening habits and to suggest something peaceful, complex, unique, and ever-changing.” There is no beginning or end and each song is designed to flow into the next regardless of the order they’re played in. Listen below.