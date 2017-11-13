The Gaslamp Killer Sues Rape Accusers For Defamation

Last month, Los Angeles beat producer William Benjamin Bensussen, who records music under the name the Gaslamp Killer, was accused of drugging and raping two women at a party in 2013. The record label Brainfeeder and the event collective Low End Theory both issued statements distancing themselves from Bensussen, who denied the allegations, claiming that he had a consensual sexual encounter with the two women. Now, TMZ reports that Bensussen is suing the two women and one of their boyfriends for defamation, saying that they propositioned him and that two witnesses can verify his side of the story. According to Pitchfork, he’s suing for at least $5 million in damages.