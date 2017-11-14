Watch Taylor Swift Sing “New Year’s Day” In Surprise Fallon Performance

Taylor Swift released her new album, Reputation, last week and one of its best songs is called “New Year’s Day.” It’s the final track on the album, and Swift performed it live on Fallon last night. According to a Mike DiCenzo, a writer/producer on The Tonight Show, Swift wasn’t scheduled to perform, but Fallon asked her if she’d guest knowing that she was already in town for her SNL appearance. It was Fallon’s first night back after his mom passed away and he wanted to return to the late night stage with something extra special. Apparently, Swift agreed to perform without hesitation, and the result is a lovely rendition of “New Year’s Day.” Watch below and read our review of Reputation here.