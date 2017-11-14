The Range & Jim-E Stack – “With You (Yaeji Remix)”

Earlier this year, the Brooklyn producer the Range teamed up with fellow dance-music tinkerer Jim-E Stack on the single “With You.” Meanwhile, the Seoul and New York-based singer and producer Yaeji released her excellent EP2 a couple of weeks ago. Later this week, the Range will release a new EP of remixes, and it’ll include reworkings from D.K. and Kenton Slash Demon. One of those remixes is from Yaeji, and she’s transformed “With You” into something minimal and meditative. Hear her version of the track below.

The Range’s Remixes EP is out 11/17 on Domino.