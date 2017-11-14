Teenage Wrist – “Stoned, Alone” & “Swallow”

Punk heavyweight Epitaph Records expanded their roster today, signing the LA-based three-piece Teenage Wrist. The band makes shoegazey emo that feels like it could’ve been released when “alt-rock” was still a buzzword. “Stoned, Alone” came out in June, following their 2015 debut EP, DAZED. Their latest single, “Swallow,” arrives today as their first song with Epitaph. The lo-fi guitars, straightforward riffs, and strong drumbeat make a fitting introduction to their sound. Frontman Kamtin Mohager’s voice is like an amplified whisper, teeming with the apathetic longing that made me love emo music to begin with. Hear for yourself:

Details on Teenage Wrist’s debut album are forthcoming.