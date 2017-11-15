The Spook School – “Less Than Perfect” Video

The Spook School write painfully open-hearted and earnest anthems about stumbling through life, and early next year they’ll put out their third album worth of them. We’ve already heard “Still Alive” from their upcoming LP, Could It Be Different?, and today the Glasgow-based four-piece is sharing a new track called “Less Than Perfect.” It’s a confident-sounding song about feeling disappointed when your reality doesn’t really measure up to the grand expectations you had for what adulthood would have in store. But in typical Spook School fashion, they take that let-down in stride: “It’s alright now/ Not what you hoped but that’s OK/ Teenage hopes are never less than perfect anyway,” goes the hook. The new song comes attached to a video that sees the four bandmates having fun with letting things play out in reverse. Watch and listen below.

Tour dates:

01/29 Buffalo, NY @ Mohawk Place # ^

01/30 Toronto, ON @ The Garrison # ^

01/31 Detroit, MI @ Marble Bar # ^

02/01 Chicago, IL @ Bottom Lounge # &

02/02 Madison, WI @ University of Wisconsin # &

02/03 Minneapolis, MN @ University of Minnesota # &

02/05 Lawrence, KS @ White Schoolhouse #

02/06 Omaha, NE @ Reverb Lounge & #

02/07 Denver, CO @ Lost Lake Lounge #

02/08 Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court #

02/09 Boise, ID @ Neurolux # &

02/10 Vancouver, BC @ The Cobalt # &

02/11 Seattle, WA @ Chop Suey #

02/12 Portland, OR @ Aladdin Theater #

02/14 San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Stop #

02/15 Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst # &

02/16 Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room #

02/17 San Diego, CA @ You Are Going To Hate This Fest 3 #

02/19 Tucson, AZ @ Club Congress # &

02/21 Austin, TX @ Sidewinder # &

02/22 Dallas, TX @ Three Links # &

02/23 New Orleans, LA @ Hi Ho Lounge # &

02/24 Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade # &

02/25 Asheville, NC @ The Mothlight # &

02/26 Charlotte, NC @ Neighborhood Theatre # &

02/27 Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle # &

02/28 Washington, DC @ Rock & Roll Hotel # &

03/01 Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere # &

03/02 Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall # &

03/03 Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church # &

# = w/ Diet Cig

^ = w/ Lala Lala

& = w/ Great Grandpa

Could It Be Different? is out 1/26 via Slumberland / Alcopop!.