Watch Dave Grohl Join Guns N’ Roses In Tulsa

Friendly rock ‘n’ roll ambassador Dave Grohl seems to show up everywhere iconic rockers are within sniffing distance. Last night that meant appearing onstage with Guns N’ Roses at Tulsa’s BOK Center, where the Foo Fighter strapped on a guitar for a run through “Paradise City.” It was a largely ceremonial guest spot, but it was loaded with meaning given Grohl’s contentious history with GNR. Grohl’s old band Nirvana famously feuded with GNR; the rivalry reached its peak at the 1992 VMAs, where Kurt Cobain/Axl Rose and Krist Novoselic/Duff McKagan confrontations went down backstage and Grohl ended Nirvana’s performance by jumping to the microphone and taunting Rose. Grohl put this beef to bed last year when he let Rose borrow his motorized throne to perform while injured, and it seems the good vibes are continuing 18 months later. Watch footage of last night’s collaboration below.