Loma – “Black Willow” Video

Loma is a new collaborative project cooked up by Shearwater’s Jonathan Meiburg and the Texas duo Cross Record, and they’ll release their first album together early next year on Sub Pop. The three of them met when Cross Record opened for Shearwater on a 2016 tour, and they created the album in a country house where, during the long process of writing and recording, the marriage of Emily Cross and Dan Duszynski broke apart. “Black Willow” is the first that we’re hearing from the album, a sinewy and chilly track that feels expansive as Emily Cross and Meiburg’s vocals intertwine. The song comes attached to a video directed by Andrew McGlennon that plays with dualities in nature. Watch and listen below.

Tracklist:

01 “Who Is Speaking?”

02 “Dark Oscillations”

03 “Joy”

04 “I Don’t Want Children”

05 “Relay Runner”

06 “White Glass”

07 “Sundogs”

08 “Jornada”

09 “Shadow Relief”

10 “Black Willow”

Loma is out 2/16 via Sub Pop. Pre-order it here.