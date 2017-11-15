Palehound – “Sea Of Blood”

Earlier this year, Palehound’s Ellen Kempner released a great album, A Place I’ll Always Go — we talked to her about it back when it came out — and she’s the latest artist to participate in Saddle Creek’s Document series. The two songs that she contributed for the YMCA Pool 7″ were recorded in Alicia Bognanno (of Bully)’s Nashville home studio, and today we get to hear its B-side “Sea Of Blood.” It’s centered around a chintzy drum machine and mangled guitars and Kempner sings in a lullaby-like roundabout, with macabre imagery of blood and constricting religion. Listen to it below.

Here’s Kempner talking about the tracks included on the 7″:

I’ve had these songs laying around forever and could never really find a place for them on a record. After we toured with Bully, Alicia Bognanno offered to record some stuff for me at her house in Nashville, which seemed like a great opportunity. We spent two days hiding from the heat in her house recording… and also at Dave and Buster’s. I love Alicia she is truly the best.

Tour dates

01/18 Halifax, Nova Scotia @ In the Dead of Winter Music Festival

02/07 Holyoke, MA @ Gateway City Arts*

02/08 Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s*

02/09 Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Bazaar*

02/10 Washington, DC @ Union Stage*

02/11 Richmond, VA @ Strange Matter*

02/13 Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade – Purgatory*

02/14 Nashville, TN @ The Basement*

02/16 Austin, TX @ Sidewinder*

02/17 Dallas, TX @ Three Links*

02/20 San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar*

02/21 Los Angeles, CA @ Bootleg Theater*

02/22 San Francisco, CA @ Noise Pop*

02/23 Santa Cruz, CA @ Atrium*

02/27 Omaha, NE @ Slowdown Jr.*

02/28 Chicago, IL @ Schubas*

03/16 Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair

* w/ Weaves

Palehound’s YMCA Pool 7″ will be out 1/26 via Saddle Creek.