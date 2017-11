The Smudjas are a punk band from the Italian city of Milan, and their sound is a giddy, melodic rush of hooks and feelings. Next month, the band will release a new EP called What We Have Is Today, and the two songs they’ve shared, “Different Lines” and “Dance & Revolution” are both lo-fi bursts of catharsis. Those two songs are some of the best pop-punk I’ve heard in recent memory, and you can hear them both below.

The What We Have Is Today EP is out 12/2 on Legno/Adiago830.