Montreal producer RYAN Playground put out her debut EP, elle, last year on Ryan Hemsworth’s Secret Songs label. Following a few collaborations, she returned this past summer with “Prolongation,” the lead single from an as of yet unannounced album. Today she shares another track from the project called “Almost Died.” Swapping heavy synthesizers for something contrastingly acoustic-driven, this track gives way to the singer-songwriter behind the pseudonym, Genevieve Ryan Martel. Listen below.