Watch 21 Savage’s Stunningly Awful NBA Halftime-Show Performance

Judging by all available footage, the young Atlanta rap star 21 Savage has never been much of a live performer. His laconic, cold-blooded style isn’t really suited to the stage, and he doesn’t have the presence to sell his threats. But up until this morning, we never really knew just how bad he could be.

Last night, Savage did the halftime show at the Hawks/Kings game at Atlanta’s Philips Arena, and the result was something just historically awful. Savage “performed” his hit “Bank Account” and his verse from Post Malone’s chart-topper “Rockstar.” But he wasn’t even really rapping; he was just sort of muttering along with his own pre-recorded vocals while wandering aimlessly around the court. He was doing the ad-libs, not the actual lines. And he couldn’t find the beat. He couldn’t get anywhere near the beat. It’s really something. Behold:

21 Savage’s halftime performance at the Hawks/Kings game was one of the worst ever! pic.twitter.com/kEgtjg91dJ — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) November 16, 2017

I think the worst part is imagining what those poor cheerleaders are thinking, dancing along with this bullshit.