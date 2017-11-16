Stream Civic Duty Burden Of Hate EP

Over the past few years, Washington, DC has once again become a hotbed of spartan, old-school hardcore. And today, the DC band Civic Duty have come out with their first proper 7″ EP, following a demo that they released back in 2015. Civic Duty’s Burden Of Hate 7″ jams nine furious, feral songs into its exceedingly brief running length. The longest song on the EP is a minute and 25 seconds; most of them are way shorter. This is fun, intense, ridiculously fast music, and you can stream it below.

<a href="http://civicdutyhc.bandcamp.com/album/burden-of-hate" target="_blank">Burden of Hate by CIVIC DUTY</a>

The Burden Of Hate EP is out now on Triple B.