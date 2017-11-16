Father John Misty Says His Next Album Is “The Real I Love You, Honeybear But Without The Cynicism”

Earlier this year, Father John Misty released the stirring, withering, ambitious album Pure Comedy. He’s not done. Josh Tillman has already said that he’s just about finished recording another Father John Misty LP, which seems likely to arrive next year. And talking to Uncut, the Mist says that the new album is “the real I Love You, Honeybear, but without the cynicism.” (Tillman’s 2015 album I Love You, Honeybear had a lot to say about love and marriage and the condition of being human under late capitalism, and it was not remotely short on cynicism.)

Of the new album, Tillman tells Uncut:

Most of this next album was written in a six-week period where I was kind of on the straits. I was living in a hotel for two months. It’s kind of about… yeah… misadventure. The words were just pouring out of me. It’s really rooted in something that happened last year that was… well, my life blew up. I think the music essentially serves the purpose of making the painful and the isolating less painful and less isolating. But in short, it’s a heartache album… I think I instinctually understood that if I blew everything up, I could put it back together better than it was. But look, I don’t want to talk about what happened. Maybe in 30 years from now I will. I know that sounds dramatic. But to talk to me about what this album’s about, I’d have to bring other people into the picture who don’t want to be.

Tillman recorded the album with Foxygen’s Jonathan Rado. He says that he met Rado when he played drums on former Moldy Peach Adam Green’s new album:

Jonathan Rado was producing it at this tiny studio. At the end of the day, I asked, “What are you doing tomorrow?” I didn’t have any plans to start making a new record. Jonathan said to come on by, so I went over there the next day and started putting down my songs. And I said to myself, “I guess this is happening now.” It was clear we’re not making demos.

Tillman also reeled off some of the titles of new songs: “Ouch, I’m Drowning,” “Dum Dum Blues,” “Mr. Tillman, Please Exit The Lobby,” and “Well, We’re Only People And There’s Nothing Much We Can Do About It.”