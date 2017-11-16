Acetone Perform With Hope Sandoval At First Show In Over 16 Years

In the ’90s, the Los Angeles band Acetone played a form of slow, shimmery, quiet rock music, and they never built much of an audience for themselves. The band broke up in 2001 when bassist Richie Lee committed suicide. But Light In The Attic recently released a compilation of the band’s work. And last night at the Los Angeles club Zebulon, the surviving members of the band played their first show in 16 years. Mazzy Star frontwoman Hope Sandoval, the band’s friend and contemporary, sat in with them. Watch a quick fan-made video below.

like honey for the soul 💛 Acetone w/ Hope Sandoval 💘#swoon #allthefeels @sendaero @pantherincrime A post shared by Julie Butler (@jewlzbutler) on Nov 16, 2017 at 12:59am PST

The Acetone compilation 1992-2001 is out now on Light In The Attic.