Pinkshinyultrablast -“In The Hanging Gardens”

Russian shoegaze band Pinkshinyultrablast were apparently finishing up their third album — the follow-up to 2016’s Grandfeathered — when they released “Find Your Saint” a couple months ago. It’s unclear if they’re officially done with it by now, but either way the band has shared a new song to tide us over. The gorgeous “In The Hanging Gardens” finds the group leaning more into gauzy synths than before, but losing none of their epic sweep. Listen to it below.

“In The Hanging Gardens” is out now via Club AC30.