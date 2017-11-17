The Neverly Boys (Dave Sitek & Daniel Ledinsky) – “Burn, Hollywood, Burn”

TV On The Radio’s producer in residence Dave Sitek has formed a new band with fellow musician and knob-twiddler Daniel Ledinsky. They’re called the Neverly Boys, and their debut single “Burn, Hollywood, Burn” arrives today. It’s a fairly straightforward power ballad that still boasts some of that avant-electronic TVOTR shine. According to a press release, it was written before all the sexual misconduct schedules that have rocked the entertainment industry since the downfall of Harvey Weinstein, “though it stems from the same poisoned well.” Listen below.