Stranger Things’ Finn Wolfhard’s Band Recording Debut EP With Twin Peaks Frontman

Finn Wolfhard, the kid who plays Mike Wheeler on Stranger Things, first met drummer Malcolm Craig while filming a music video for PUP. Now, their band Calpurnia has signed to Royal Mountain Records, making them labelmates with PUP and Mac DeMarco, another of Wolfhard’s indie-rock heroes. Calpurnia have covered Twin Peaks before, and the Chicago rockers’ frontman Cadien Lake James is set to produce their upcoming debut. “It is so sweet that we have such a good team at Royal Mountain Records. I love everyone on it,” Wolfhard says in a statement. “I’m extremely excited to record our EP with Cadien Lake James. Not only is he in one of my favorite bands of all time, and recorded some of my favorite songs, but he is also the sweetest guy ever. Thanks everyone so much who helped us out along the way, it means the world.”