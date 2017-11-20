Stream The Body A Home On Earth EP

Just last week, the Body, the experimental sludge-metal duo from Providence, teamed up with Maryland grindcore monstars Full Of Hell to release the collaborative album Ascending A Mountain Of Heavy Light. Now, just three days later, the Body are back with a new record of their own. The new EP A Home On Earth has nine songs, and they’re all squalid and nasty and short. The cover art makes it look like the EP is Christmas-themed, but you’re not going to find a whole lot of evidence of that in the music. Check it out below.

<a href="http://thebody.bandcamp.com/album/a-home-on-earth" target="_blank">A Home on Earth by the body</a>

The A Home On Earth EP is out now at Bandcamp.