Los Angeles-based musician Phoebe Bridgers — who we recently named one of the best new artists to come out of 2017 — released her debut album, Stranger In The Alps, earlier this year, and she’s ringing in the holiday season with a cover of “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas.” Her take on the classic is misty-eyed and subdued, like a painful memory that’s still oddly sweet. Check it out below.

“Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas” is out via Dead Oceans.