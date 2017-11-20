American Nightmare Tease First New Music In 15 Years

Long before he formed Cold Cave, Wes Eisold fronted the absolutely ferocious Boston hardcore band American Nightmare. The band, which eventually had to change its name to Give Up The Ghost for legal reasons, released two badass albums in the early ’00s and broke up in 2004. But back in 2001, American Nightmare, once again using their original name, reunited for occasional live shows. And now, using only the word “February,” AN have posted 30 seconds of frantic, intense new music on their Facebook page. If this is a teaser for a new album, it’ll be American Nightmare’s first since their 2003 LP We’re Down Til We’re Underground. Check it out below.

A new American Nightmare album would be a beautiful thing.