Mark Ryan, the Texan garage-rock cult hero from bands like the Marked Men and Radioactivity, also leads Mind Spiders, a trio that makes spiky and spaced-out psychedelic rock. Early next year, Mind Spiders will follow up their impressive 2016 album Prosthesis with a new one called Furies. Its first single is a krautrock-damaged staring-into-infinity rocker called “Outside,” and you can hear it below, via Noisey.

Furies is out 1/26 on Dirtnap.