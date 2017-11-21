Lars Finberg – “Born Shopping” (Prod. Ty Segall)

Multi-instrumentalist Lars Finberg is known for fronting the Intelligence, collaborating with fellow Pacific Northwesterners La Luz, and being a part of the Oh Sees’ member rotation, and now his solo work is reaching our ears. Today we’re premiering “Born Shopping” from Finberg’s soon-to-be debut, the Ty Segall-produced Ty Segall-produced LP, Moonlight Over Bakersfield. The track starts with a bouncing beat something like Chairlift’s “Bruises” and has a fuzzy static that builds to distorted swells reminiscent of Björk’s “Pluto” — fairly delicate and artsy points of reference for a guy out of the garage rock scene. It’s a quirky, clappy duet with Lauren Mikus, full of easy rhymes and beachy guitar. “Santa’s wet lap,” though, is an image I could otherwise live without. Listen for yourself below.

Moonlight Over Bakersfield is out 11/24 via In The Red. Pre-order it here.