Stream Another New Krallice Album Go Be Forgotten

Krallice, the New York black metal experimentalists led by former noise-rock shredder-king Mick Barr, are a very busy band. Just last month, Krallice teamed up with Neurosis’ Dave Edwardson on the collaborative album Loüm. And today, Krallice have a whole new surprise-release album out in the world. The new LP Go Be Forgotten is full of the band’s twisty, mathematically precise black-metal insanity, and it’s fast and complex enough to make you wonder how human beings made these sounds. Stream the whole thing below.

<a href="http://krallice.bandcamp.com/album/go-be-forgotten" target="_blank">Go Be Forgotten by Krallice</a>

Go Be Forgotten is out now on Gilead Media, and you can buy it at Bandcamp.