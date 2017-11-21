Stream Another New Krallice Album Go Be Forgotten

Krallice, the New York black metal experimentalists led by former noise-rock shredder-king Mick Barr, are a very busy band. Just last month, Krallice teamed up with Neurosis’ Dave Edwardson on the collaborative album Loüm. And today, Krallice have a whole new surprise-release album out in the world. The new LP Go Be Forgotten is full of the band’s twisty, mathematically precise black-metal insanity, and it’s fast and complex enough to make you wonder how human beings made these sounds. Stream the whole thing below.
Go Be Forgotten is out now on Gilead Media, and you can buy it at Bandcamp.