Yung Lean – “Metallic Intuition” Video

Swedish rap enigma Yung Lean released a new album, Stranger, earlier this month — it’s pretty good! — and he’s been piecing together a short film based around it. The first part came out back when the album was released, a bloody but weirdly touching silent tale of connection set in a Old West-style town that takes place “The Day After The Massacre.” Lean’s new video for “Metallic Intuition” is a prequel to the Stranger short film, taking place “The Day Of The Massacre,” and you can watch both parts below.

Stranger is out now via YEAR0001.