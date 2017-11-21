Madeline Kenney – “Medusa’s Outhouse” (Cass McCombs Cover)

A couple of months ago, the Oakland-based musician Madeline Kenney released her Toro Y Moi-produced debut album Night Night At The First Landing. Today, she’s shared something that she recorded more recently: A warm, murky, friendly cover of “Medusa’s Outhouse,” a song from the great Cass McCombs’ 2016 album Mangy Love. (Kenney recently covered that same song live in a Stereogum Session.) In her version of the song, you can hear the fondness that Kenney has for McCombs’ original. Below, listen to Kenney’s cover and read what she has to say about it.

Kenney writes:

I go through phases of learning bunches of songs by certain artists — last year it was Arthur Russell, the year before that it was Alex G and the Silver Jews, and this year it’s Cass McCombs. I’m such a huge fan of his lyrics and writing skills, but I also think that his arrangements and melodies are devastatingly beautiful and tasteful. I recorded a few instruments with the help of some interns and engineers at Women’s Audio Mission in SF.

Night Night At The First Landing is out now on Company.